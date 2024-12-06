Alex Ovechkin Seen Skating at Capitals Practice Just 17 Days After Breaking Fibula
After playing the last several weeks without their best player and team captain, the Washington Capitals posted a promising update on their X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday.
Alexander Ovechkin, who suffered a lower-body injury in the Caps' 6-2 victory over the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 19, was seen skating at the team's practice facility in Arlington, Va.
The team relayed back on Nov. 21 that Ovechkin had, in fact, fractured his fibula and that he was expected to miss the next four to six weeks.
The forward was off to a historic start in 2024, leading the NHL with 15 goals in his age-39 season before leaving the ice. Washington was also leading the Eastern Conference with a 13-4-1 record and 27 points at the time of Ovechkin's injury. They're just 4-3 since.
The Caps are headed to Toronto on Friday for a matchup against the Maple Leafs from Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.