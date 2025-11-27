Alex Ovechkin’s Kids Warmed Up on Ice With Capitals Ahead of Game vs. Jets
There were a couple of special guests on the ice for warmups before the Capitals hosted the Jets on Wednesday evening, as Alex Ovechkin’s two sons, Sergei and Ilya, joined the team to get some pregame work in.
The two young Ovechkins joined their father and his teammates on the ice and showed off their skills while Washington prepared for the game. The kids were having a blast, skating around and even firing some shots on goal at Charlie Lindgren, who was starting Wednesday’s game in the net for the Capitals.
Have a look at the wholesome scene at the Capital One Arena:
Ovechkin’s eldest son, Sergei, is seven years old, born in 2018. The younger of the two, Ilya, was born in 2020, so he’s now five. The two looked pretty comfortable on skates for their age, though that’s hardly a surprise given who their father is.
They were treated to a great start to the game once things got going, too, as the Capitals took an early 2–0 lead in the first period, thanks to goals from defensemen John Carlson and Jakob Chychrun.