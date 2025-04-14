Alexander Ovechkin Started Interview on Pat McAfee Show With Classy Gesture to Teammates
NHL all-time leading goal-scorer Alexander Ovechkin on Monday made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
And the 12-time NHL All-Star couldn't have started the interview any more classily if he tried. During Ovechkin's appearance on the show, the Washington Capitals were en route to New York on a flight for Tuesday's game against the New York Islanders. So, Ovechkin proceeded to introduce each of his Capitals teammates to host Pat McAfee and co-host A.J. Hawk, adding in some creative nicknames along the way.
"All the boys are watching right now, so let me introduce you to everyone," Ovechkin said as he rose from his seat and turned his camera towards each Capitals player.
Ovechkin, who surpassed hockey legend Wayne Gretzky as the NHL's all-time leading goal-scorer on April 6, had frequently praised his teammates for helping him along the way on his historic chase. He even selflessly passed up a chance to score on an empty net amid the chase for The Great One so Capitals winger Aliaksei Protas could score a goal instead.
And during the interview with McAfee, Ovechkin again said some gracious words about his teammates and his family.
"...That's why I introduced my team because those guys—without them I would never reach that milestone and I would never reach that great an accomplishment. And obviously, without my family as well. My wife, my mom and obviously, support from my fans."