Anaheim Ducks Turn Back the Clock With New Logo, Uniforms
The Anaheim Ducks released new uniforms and an updated logo on Wednesday that will debut in the upcoming 2024-25 NHL season.
The new logo is a nod to the franchise's original emblem that was featured when it entered the NHL in 1993-94 as the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim. With a nice touch of nostalgia, the franchise brought back the classic duck-billed old school goalie mask to serve as its primary logo once again.
The Ducks also dropped two new jerseys—one that is mostly orange and the other that is white with orange trim. The uniforms also feature black, white and gold accents.
"Orange is the Anaheim Ducks," the team said in a statement. "It’s the embodiment of the place we call home, a bold color we wear with pride. Classic black and white give sharp contrast. Elegant gold accents complete our look—after all, what would Orange County be without its golden, sandy beaches?"
The franchise was known as the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim—named after the hit 1992 Disney film The Mighty Ducks—from 1993 until 2006 when it changed its identity to simply the Anaheim Ducks. The name change also marked the end of Anaheim using the duck-billed goalie mask as its primary logo—until now.
The Ducks will don the new logo and uniforms next season when they will attempt to snap the franchise's longest playoff drought of six years and counting.