Arber Xhekaj, Matt Rempe Drop Gloves for Coveted Heavyweight Tilt in Rangers-Canadiens

Karl Rasmussen

Canadiens D Arber Xhekaj and Rangers F Matt Rempe drop their gloves and scrap.
Canadiens D Arber Xhekaj and Rangers F Matt Rempe drop their gloves and scrap. / Screenshot via Gino Hard on X
NHL fans were treated to a thrilling heavyweight tilt on Sunday during the clash between the New York Rangers and Montreal Canadiens.

Two of the game's most renowned enforcers dropped their mitts and squared off on the ice during the second period, as Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj and Rangers forward Matt Rempe got into it.

After a stoppage of play in front of the Montreal goal, Rempe and Xhekaj began exchanging blows along the boards. Rempe seemed to have the advantage early, but Xhekaj wasn't about to go down quietly and proceeded to land a flurry of punches to his counterpart's face.

Have a look at the coveted skirmish that had both teams fired up:

That's not your everyday hockey fight, folks.

At 6'9" and 255 pounds, Rempe is one of the biggest players in the league. He's plenty used to dropping the gloves for a brawl on the ice, having entered Sunday's game with 95 penalty minutes through his first 27 career games. Xhekaj, who stands in at 6'4" and 240 pounds, more than held his own against his behemoth of an opponent.

