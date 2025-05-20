Auston Matthews Candidly Addresses Mitch Marner's Uncertain Future With Maple Leafs
Captain Auston Matthews spoke with reporters on Tuesday, two days removed from the Toronto Maple Leafs' season-ending loss in Game 7 against the Florida Panthers.
Matthews was asked about the future of longtime teammate Mitch Marner, who is on an expiring contract and could hit unrestricted free agency if he doesn't reach an agreement on a new deal with the Maple Leafs.
Matthews gave a candid response, stating just how much he values Marner as a friend and a teammate.
"Yeah, it's tough. I mean, he's a brother. He's such a good teammate, friend. We're extremely close, he's extremely close with a lot of guys on the team. He's a big part of our team and has been a big part of our team. Unfortunately, that's kind of the nature of the business. People come and go and I don't know, he has the right to make his own decision. Obviously, we all love him very much and like I said, he's an amazing person and an amazing teammate," Matthews said of Marner, via TSN.
The two have been teammates since making their debuts in 2016-17. They've experienced many ups and downs together, navigating the spotlight that comes with playing in Toronto. It's possible their partnership comes to an end this offseason, and Matthews offered some thoughtful reflection on their tenure together.