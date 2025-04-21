Avalanche Provide Update on Gabriel Landeskog's Availability for Game 2 vs. Stars
The Colorado Avalanche took care of business in Game 1 of their NHL playoff series against the Dallas Stars on Saturday, and they could be in line to receive a significant boost ahead of Monday's Game 2.
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar spoke to reporters on Monday morning and provided an update on the availability of captain Gabriel Landeskog, who has been sidelined for the past three seasons while attempting to recover from a knee injury that dates back to the 2019-20 season.
Bednar told reporters that Landeskog, who was on the ice for Monday's optional skate, was an option to play in Game 2, but that his status would be dependent upon the availability of Ross Colton, who left Game 1 due to a lower-body injury.
Landeskog last suited up for the Avs in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals in 2022. Since then, he's been dealing with a lengthy recovery to overcome the serious knee injury that's kept him off the ice for three consecutive seasons. In 2023, Landeskog received a knee cartilage transplant, similar to the procedure that Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball underwent.
Now, his road to recovery is approaching its final steps. He played in a pair of games for the AHL's Colorado Eagles as he aims to get back to game speed. Landeskog said to reporters that he's feeling "really good" though he's still not quite where he "wants to be."
If Colton doesn't play Monday, that would open up a spot for Landeskog in the rotation, enabling the 32-year-old to suit up with his teammates for the first time in nearly three years.