Lonzo Ball Hosts Family of Man Who Donated Knee Cartilage for His Surgery
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball hosted the family of a man who donated the knee cartilage he received in his knee transplant surgery two years ago.
Ball has been sidelined since early March and missed Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat due to a sprained right wrist, but he still provided a sweet moment for the family who helped him beyond belief. Alex Reinhardt, who died at age 20 in February 2023, donated the cartilage Ball received when he underwent a meniscus and cartilage transplant in his left knee in March 2023.
Before Chicago's win over Miami Wednesday, Ball shared a moment with Reinhardt's family at the United Center, signing jerseys and taking photos in their first meeting.
"It's been extremely emotional," Reinhardt's mother, Angie, said via ESPN and the AP. "So much happiness comes with it, too. All of the people that are donor recipients of Alex's, we're just blessed. We've had mothers from some people that have said things. Now we get to meet Lonzo. It's just a blessing to be able to watch people do well with their knees or anything because of Alex. Of course, we wish he was here."
Angie said the recipient of some of Alex's tissue was interested in meeting the family of the man who helped him, which they later found out was Ball. The meeting came to fruition Wednesday in a truly touching moment.