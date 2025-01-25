Avalanche to Trade Mikko Rantanen to Hurricanes in Three-Team Blockbuster Deal
The Colorado Avalanche sent shockwaves through the NHL on Friday night, agreeing to a blockbuster trade that sends longtime forward Mikko Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes.
The deal—first reported by DailyFaceoff.com's Frank Seravalli—is a three-team trade that includes the Chicago Blackhawks. Colorado is trading Rantanen and winger Taylor Hall to Carolina in exchange for forward Martin Necas and center Jack Drury. Chicago retains money and receives a third-round pick in the move.
Seravalli also reported that two draft picks are also going from the Hurricanes to the Avalanche in the deal.
Though the trade call has not been completed and there are still "moving parts," here's what it looks like so far:
- To CAR: Mikko Rantanen, Taylor Hall
- To COL: Martin Necas, Jack Drury, second-round pick, fourth-round pick
- To CHI: Their own 2025 third-round pick, retention of part of Rantanen's salary
A solid haul for Carolina—which currently sits second in the Eastern Conference with 63 points.
Rantanen, the star of the deal, has been Colorado's leading goal scorer this season with 25 goals through 49 games. He also was their leading scorer during the Avalanche's Stanley Cup run in 2021-22 with 92 points in 75 games. The 28-year-old now heads east where he'll look to help the Hurricanes win their first Stanley Cup since 2006.
The Avalanche, meanwhile, are 28-19-2 to start the season and currently hold the first of two wild-card spots in the Western Conference playoff picture.