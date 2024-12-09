SI

'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk Gets Perfect Jumbotron Shoutout at NHL Game

Jimmy McGill is in the building.

Brigid Kennedy

Bob Odenkirk at the Winnipeg Jets game on Dec. 8, 2024.
Bob Odenkirk at the Winnipeg Jets game on Dec. 8, 2024. / DiscussingFilm / Twitter / Screenshot
In this story:

They saw their moment and they took it.

The Winnipeg Jets did not waste their chance for the perfect jumbotron troll during a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday, when the arena team panned to actor Bob Odenkirk during the evening's "Celebrity Look-alike" portion.

Odenkirk was fittingly selected as the look-alike for fictional character Jimmy McGill, who he portrayed in TV shows Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. The mustachioed actor took the joke in stride, giving a little wave and a thumbs-up to the camera as it picked him out of the crowd.

Odenkirk has been in Manitoba filming a new movie titled Normal, which is expected to shoot until mid-December, per CTV News Winnipeg. He was also in the area in late summer filming the sequel to the action film Nobody.

Unfortunately, the storied actor's presence wasn't enough to carry the team to victory; the Jets lost to the Blue Jackets 4–1.

More of the Latest Sports News

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated and a proud graduate of Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. She previously covered political news, sporting news, and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading, and watching the Steelers.

Home/NHL