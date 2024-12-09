'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk Gets Perfect Jumbotron Shoutout at NHL Game
They saw their moment and they took it.
The Winnipeg Jets did not waste their chance for the perfect jumbotron troll during a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday, when the arena team panned to actor Bob Odenkirk during the evening's "Celebrity Look-alike" portion.
Odenkirk was fittingly selected as the look-alike for fictional character Jimmy McGill, who he portrayed in TV shows Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. The mustachioed actor took the joke in stride, giving a little wave and a thumbs-up to the camera as it picked him out of the crowd.
Odenkirk has been in Manitoba filming a new movie titled Normal, which is expected to shoot until mid-December, per CTV News Winnipeg. He was also in the area in late summer filming the sequel to the action film Nobody.
Unfortunately, the storied actor's presence wasn't enough to carry the team to victory; the Jets lost to the Blue Jackets 4–1.