Biggest Blowout in Stanley Cup Final History: A Full Breakdown
Although the Stanley Cup Final is typically one of the most competitive series in all of sports, not every game is a close-knit affair. Some nights, one bad period from a defensive line or a goaltender can truly see a game break open for the opposition.
A blowout in the Stanley Cup Final is undoubtedly demoralizing. As recently as 2022 we saw the Tampa Bay Lightning get dominated by the Colorado Avalanche 7–0 in Game 2, one of the most lopsided results in the history of the NHL's championship clash.
Even that, however, wasn't the biggest blowout in Stanley Cup Final history. We're going to take a look at some of the most eye-opening meltdowns in the game's history, including the biggest blowout of all time.
What is the biggest blowout in the history of the Stanley Cup Final?
During the 1991 Stanley Cup Final, the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the brakes off the Minnesota North Stars 8–0 during Game 6.
The Penguins held a 3–2 series lead heading into Game 6. The North Stars, with their season hanging in the balance, stumbled out of the gate and never recovered. Pittsburgh scored three goals in the opening period, the first coming just two minutes into the game courtesy of Ulf Samuelsson.
The Penguins tacked on another two goals in the second, and three more in the third period, putting a painful end to Minnesota's campaign. NHL legend Mario Lemieux scored a goal and assisted three in the blowout.
North Stars goalie Jon Casey was pulled late into the second period after surrendering four goals. His replacement, Brian Hayward, also surrendered four goals. Meanwhile, Penguins goaltender Tom Barrasso saved all 39 shots he faced in a stupendous performance.
The eight-goal margin of victory was the largest in a Stanley Cup Final game in history.
What are some other notable Stanley Cup Final blowouts?
YEAR
GAME
RESULT
1991
Game 6
Pittsburgh Penguins def. Minnesota North Stars, 8–0
1996
Game 2
Colorado Avalanche def. Florida Panthers, 8–1
2011
Game 3
Boston Bruins def. Vancouver Canucks, 8–1
2022
Game 2
Colorado Avalanche def. Tampa Bay Lighting, 8–1
1942
Game 5
Toronto Maple Leafs def. Detroit Red Wings, 9–3
1947
Game 1
Montreal Canadiens def. Toronto Maple Leafs, 6–0
1955
Game 2
Montreal Canadiens def. Detroit Red Wings, 7–1
1965
Game 5
Montreal Canadiens def. Chicago Black Hawks, 6–0