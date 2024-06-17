Biggest Comeback in Stanley Cup Final History: A Full Breakdown
The Edmonton Oilers are attempting to do something that seems nearly impossible: win the Stanley Cup after trailing 3–0 to the Florida Panthers.
This huge comeback has been pulled off in Stanley Cup history, so it wouldn't be the first time a team has accomplished the impossible. But that doesn't mean it's an easy feat.
The Oilers won Game 4 to make the series 3–1 as the teams head into Tuesday night's Game 5, which will be played in Florida. Edmonton played with a vengeance on Saturday, crushing the visiting side 8–1 to take their first win of the best-of-seven series.
If the Oilers can eke out a few more wins to secure the Stanley Cup, the team would just be the second to come back from a 3–0 deficit.
What Is the Biggest Comeback in Stanley Cup Final History?
In the 1942 Stanley Cup final, the Detroit Red Wings were up 3–0 on the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto came back and won the final four games to win the Stanley Cup. This Maple Leafs team is the only in NHL history to come back from down 3-0 in finals history for the last 82 years— unless the Oilers can make their mark this year.
What Are the Biggest Comebacks in Stanley Cup Playoff History?
There have been three NHL teams to overcome a 3–0 deficit in earlier rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs in history, though.
The New York Islanders came back from a 3–0 deficit to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 1975 Stanley Cup Quarterfinals. The Islanders were the first team since the Maple Leafs squad to achieve this 3–0 comeback win in 1942.
The Philadelphia Flyers then ended another streak of no NHL teams overcoming a 3–0 deficit for 35 years when they did so against the Boston Bruins during the 2010 Eastern Conference Semifinals.
During the 2014 Western Conference Quarterfinals, the San Jose Sharks led 3–0 early on the Los Angeles Kings, but the Kings won the next four games to advance to the next round. The Kings were the eventual Stanley Cup champions, too.