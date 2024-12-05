Blackhawks Fire Coach Luke Richardson Amid Disappointing Start to Season
The Chicago Blackhawks are making a major change as they look to rebound following a dismal start to the 2024-25 NHL season.
According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff, the Blackhawks have made the decision to fire head coach Luke Richardson. The decision comes on the heels of Chicago's 4–2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night.
With Richardson out of the picture, the Blackhawks are promoting Anders Sorensen from the AHL's Rockford IceHogs to take over interim head coaching duties, while Mark Eaton will serve as the interim coach of the IceHogs.
The Blackhawks own the NHL's worst record (8–16–2) through their first 26 games. They've lost four straight contests and have the second-worst goal differential in the Western Conference at -18. Only the Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks have scored fewer goals on the year than Chicago, too.
Richardson, 55, had been the Blackhawks' coach since the start of the 2022-23 season. He's posted a record of 57–118–15 prior to his dismissal early into his third year with the franchise. Richardson's Blackhawks finished dead last in the Central Division in each of his first two seasons, and were similarly stuck in the mud this year.
There's also been a somewhat concerning lack of development from former No. 1 pick Connor Bedard, who has 19 points in 26 games this year and only five goals. The reigning Calder Trophy winner has struggled to get going on the offensive end, though that's an issue that's plagued the entire team.
Sorensen will make his interim coaching debut on Saturday when the Blackhawks take on the Winnipeg Jets.