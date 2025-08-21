Blackhawks Closing in on Historic Contract Extension for Young Forward
The Chicago Blackhawks are reportedly attempting to finalize a new contract for one of the team's emerging stars.
According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, the Blackhawks have agreed to a long-term contract extension for young center Frank Nazar. The agreement is a seven-year deal with an average annual value just south of $6.6 million, which would make it the largest contract issued to a forward with as little experience as Nazar has in the league. The full value of the new deal is worth just under $46.2 million.
Nazar has played in just 56 games in his NHL career, having made his debut in 2023-24, when he played just three games. He played 53 games last season and had 26 points, 16 of which came in his final 27 games. Clearly, the organization has high expectations for the former first-round pick, who was selected 13th overall out of Michigan in 2022.
Nazar figures to be the Blackhawks' No. 2 center, taking up the middle of the ice on the line behind Connor Bedard. With the two cornerstones locked in for the foreseeable future, Chicago will get to work on assembling a winning roster around them.