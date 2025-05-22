Blackhawks Hire Jeff Blashill As Head Coach
The Chicago Blackhawks have officially hired their next head coach after parting ways with Luke Richardson midway through the 2024-25 season.
The team has named Jeff Blashill as its new head coach, taking over for Anders Sorenson, who served as the interim coach after Richardson's departure.
Blashill becomes the 42nd head coach in Blackhawks history, and the fifth coach of the franchise since 2019, including interim stints.
Blashill, 51, previously served as the head coach of the Detroit Red Wings from 2015 to '22. He made just one playoff appearance with the team back in his first season in 2015-16, but the Red Wings were eliminated in the first round. Overall, he posted a 204-261-72 record with just one winning season in Detroit before being let go in 2022.
Prior to making the leap to Chicago, Blashill had spent the previous three seasons in the Tampa Bay Lightning organization as an assistant.
"Jeff is an incredibly smart and talented coach who boasts more than 25 years of coaching experience across developmental leagues, the NHL and the world stage," Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said in a statement Thursday. "He's thrived when in a position to develop young players and has shown he's capable of blending that into overall team success, a vision and philosophy we share for where we are today and where we see our team in the future. We couldn't be more excited for what's to come under Jeff's direction.”
The Blackhawks haven't been to the postseason since 2020, when they were eliminated in the first round. Now hoping to build around young star Connor Bedard, who is entering his third season in the pros, Chicago is hoping that Blashill can help get this team to the next level.