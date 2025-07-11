Five Blockbuster Trade Targets to Make Maple Leafs Legit Stanley Cup Contenders
The Toronto Maple Leafs will be looking to shore up the roster following the departure of Mitch Marner this offseason, and with free agency leaving plenty to be desired, the trade market could heat up in the coming weeks.
While they don't boast too many trade assets, if the Maple Leafs are serious about contending this season, they may consider flipping top prospect Easton Cowan among other lesser pieces, which could land a decent return.
There are a handful of players Toronto could consider looking to trade for this offseason, and they could potentially be aiming to add a top six forward as a means of replacing Marner, as well as a capable top four defenseman. While the addition of Matias Maccelli is solid, they could still make another big splash in order to better compete with the reigning champion Florida Panthers, or the Carolina Hurricanes who have been busy this offseason.
Toronto Maple Leafs Trade Targets
Bryan Rust, RW, Pittsburgh Penguins
It's been reported that Rust has received plenty of interest from teams looking to add some fire power along the wings. Rust is under contract for a few more years and makes $5.125 million per year, which is just more than Toronto has to work with in cap space. If the Maple Leafs could shed some salary of their own in the deal, they could potentially take on Rust's contract.
Rust has played his entire career for the Penguins and had a career-high 31 goals in 2024-25. With Pittsburgh not expected to contend for a championship in the near future, they could be willing to move Rust in order to add some young talent or draft capital.
Dougie Hamilton, D, New Jersey Devils
The Maple Leafs have been rumored to be interested in moving on from defenseman Morgan Rielly and potentially looking to replace him with Dougie Hamilton. It would be a sensible move, though likely a difficult one to navigate. Rielly is due to make $7.5 million per year through the 2029-30 season, slightly less than Hamilton's $9 million AAV, though his deal expires after the 2027-28 campaign.
Hamilton would be a significant defensive upgrade over Rielly, and he's a quality threat in the attacking zone, too. If the Maple Leafs really want to get aggressive, a move for Hamilton could be a huge get for the organization as it aims to make a Cup run.
Nazem Kadri, C, Calgary Flames
A reunion between Nazem Kadri and the Maple Leafs would certainly be intriguing. Kadri played the first decade of his career in Toronto before joining the Colorado Avalanche where he won a Stanley Cup in 2022. That type of postseason experience could prove invaluable to a Maple Leafs team that's been unable to advance past the second round of the playoffs since 2002.
Kadri is coming off a strong season in which he scored a career-high 35 goals. He's had no less than 24 goals in each of the last four seasons and has 30 power play goals across the last three years. Kadri has four years remaining on his contract at a rate of $7 million per year, but if Toronto offloaded Brandon Carlo's contract in the deal, it could help them balance the books to absorb Kadri's salary.
Jason Robertson, LW, Dallas Stars
There have been talks that the Stars are considering parting ways with Jason Robertson. While it stills seems a somewhat unlikely outcome, the Maple Leafs would do well to keep tabs on the situation. Robertson is an elite goal scorer, with 151 goals in the last four years, including 35 in 2024-25.
Needless to say, he'd be a fantastic replacement for Marner if the Maple Leafs could make the finances work. Robertson is entering the final year of his contract in 2025-26 and will make $7.75 million. He'll be a restricted free agent next offseason, but it's possible Toronto would be able to get an extension done with him before then, though it would require a huge financial commitment on their part.
Alex Tuch, RW, Buffalo Sabres
Alex Tuch is entering the final year of his contract with the Buffalo Sabres, and it's not clear if the two sides will be able to agree on an extension. The veteran right winger has been one of the few bright spots in Buffalo in recent years and is coming off a 67-point campaign in which he matched his career high with 36 goals.
Tuch is due $4.75 million this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent, and he'd be in line for a healthy raise on his next deal, potentially in the $7-8 million range. Whether the Maple Leafs would be willing to meet that price remains to be seen, but at worst he could prove a valuable rental addition for the organization.