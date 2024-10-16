Blue Jackets Honor Johnny Gaudreau With Poignant Tributes During Home Opener
It was an emotional night in Columbus, Ohio, as the Columbus Blue Jackets paid tribute to the late Johnny Gaudreau before their home opener on Tuesday against the Florida Panthers.
There were multiple moving nods to Johnny and his brother Matthew, who tragically passed away in a traffic collision while riding bicycles in their hometown of Oldsman Township, N.J., on Aug. 29, one day before their sister's wedding.
Panthers players arrived to the arena two hours early, each carrying a purple Gatorade and Skittles with them, which were Gaudreau's favorites. That idea stemmed from Florida winger Matthew Tkachuk, who played alongside Gaudreau on the Calgary Flames.
The Blue Jackets also set up a memorial for Gaudreau inside Nationwide Arena, which includes a replica locker with his game-worn jersey hanging in it, as well as items from the fan memorial that was held previously.
In what was another heartwarming moment prior to puck drop, the Blue Jackets ceremoniously raised a No. 13 Gaudreau jersey to the rafters at the arena and held a moment of silence in his honor.
Additionally, players from both teams warmed up in Gaudreau jerseys, which were hung up in each locker. The warmup jerseys are being sold and auctioned after the game, with proceeds going to the John and Meredith Gaudreau Foundation.
When it came to game time, the Blue Jackets took the ice with only four skaters, leaving their left wing position vacant. The two teams allowed for 13 seconds to run off the clock before the puck was officially dropped and play began.
Fans did their part, too. The crowd erupted early on with a loud and unified chants of "Love you, Johnny" and also chanted Gaudreau's nickname, "Johnny Hockey."
With Gaudreau's family in attendance, the organization did an excellent job of displaying just how much Johnny meant not only to the team, but to the entire NHL, both on and off the ice.