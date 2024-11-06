Blues' Dylan Holloway Stretchered Off Ice, Taken to Hospital After Puck Hits Throat
St. Louis Blues forward Dylan Holloway was taken off the ice in a stretcher during Tuesday's tilt against the Tampa Bay Lightning after a puck hit him in the throat area.
Holloway could be seen receiving medical attention on the bench before the medical staff brought out the stretcher and loaded him onto it. He was taken to a hospital in an ambulance from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, his sources say that Holloway is expected to be okay and that his airway is open and unobstructed. He will undergo a precautionary scan at the hospital to ensure that everything is clear.
Holloway's injury occurred with just over one minute left in the first period. Both teams exited the ice and the first period was concluded with 1:11 left on the clock.
On the play in question, Holloway was attempting to make a defensive stop against Lightning forward Nicholas Paul, who fired the puck in his direction. It lifted and connected square into the neck of Holloway. Holloway remained on the ice for almost a minute before heading to the bench where he was first examined by the Blues medical staff.
Holloway's parents, who were in attendance for Tuesday night's game, are reportedly with him at the hospital.