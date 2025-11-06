SI

Blues Goalie Was Caught Red-Handed Trying to Take Alex Ovechkin’s 900th Goal Puck

That’s an odd move.

Blake Silverman

Jordan Binnington tried to swipe the puck from Alex Ovechkin’s 900th goal
Jordan Binnington tried to swipe the puck from Alex Ovechkin’s 900th goal / Screengrab via TNT Sports
Alex Ovechkin became the first player in NHL history to reach 900 goals when he netted a slick backhanded shot that snuck past Blues goalie Jordan Binnington Wednesday.

As Ovechkin celebrated the milestone moment with his Capitals teammates, Binnington had his own plans in mind after letting in the historic goal. Cameras caught the Blues goalie skating off with the newly valuable puck in his glove and sneaking it into his pants.

Unfortunately for Binnington, it’s tough to be sly with all that goalie gear on and onlookers easily caught him red-handed. Linesman Michel Cormier knew it too, as he went over to the goalie to get him to give up the historic puck.

Who knows if Binnington wanted to sell the puck, keep it for himself as a reminder or just erase it from history as he’s now on the wrong side of a sports trivia question down the line.

Ovechkin’s 900th goal was the second let in by St. Louis’s goaltender on the night. Shortly thereafter, he let up two more goals and was pulled from the game.

Although the feisty goalie tried to pull a fast one, it appears Ovi will get the puck back to do with it as he pleases.

