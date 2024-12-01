SI

Drone Camera Captures Bruins' 100-Year History with Incredible TD Garden Video

The Bruins are celebrating their centennial season on Sunday vs. the Canadiens.

Mike Kadlick

The Bruins are celebrating 100 years as a franchise on Sunday.
The Bruins are celebrating 100 years as a franchise on Sunday. / Screenshot via @NHLBruins on X.
100 years ago, on December 1, 1924, the Boston Bruins played their first game as an NHL franchise—a 2-1 win over the Montreal Maroons.

100 years later, on Sunday afternoon from TD Garden, they'll celebrate their centennial season with a matchup against the Montreal Canadiens.

To honor the franchise's history, with several Boston players both past and present in attendance, the team unveiled a brand new statue outside of North Station on Saturday. Here's a look:

Boston Bruins centennial statue.
Photo via @NHLBruins on X.

Then, on Sunday morning, they added to the fun with this sweet three-minute drone video flying through the TD Garden to take you through the team's 100-year history:

The video included appearances from—among others— Bruins legends Bobby Orr, Willie O'Ree, Johnny Bucyk, Terry O'Reilly, Cam Neely, Andy Brickley, Ray Bourque, Patrice Bergeron, Zdeno Chara, and Brad Marchand.

Puck drop from TD Garden's game between the Bruins and Canadiens is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EST on Sunday.

