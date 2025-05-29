Brad Marchand Admits He Never Expected to Be in Stanley Cup Final As a Panther
Brad Marchand is headed back to the Stanley Cup Final for the fourth time in his career, though it'll be his first time playing for a title as a member of the Florida Panthers.
The longtime Boston Bruins winger was acquired by the Panthers at the trade deadline, and has since become a key cog in the team's playoff run. Florida clinched its third straight Stanley Cup Final appearance on Wednesday night, defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in a series-ending Game 5, 5–3.
After the win, Marchand caught up with TNT's Jackie Redmond, who asked him what he'd have said if someone told him he'd be going to the Stanley Cup Final with the Panthers. Marchand admitted he'd have barely believed it.
"You're right, I definitely didn't expect to be here in this jersey. But I'm very happy I am," Marchand said, making clear he was grateful for the opportunity to compete for the Cup.
Marchand played the first 16 seasons of his career with the Bruins before being traded to Florida. He won a championship as a rookie in 2011. The 37-year-old has made two additional trips to the Stanley Cup Final with Boston, but lost both times, once in 2013 to the Chicago Blackhawks, and once in 2019 against the St. Louis Blues.
He may be donning a different uniform now, but Marchand has made his presence felt throughout the postseason for Florida, with 14 points in 17 games.