SI

Brad Marchand Chokes Up Talking About Bruins in First Comments Since Trade

The veteran had spent his entire 16-year career in Boston.

Mike Kadlick

Marchand was traded to Florida last Friday.
Marchand was traded to Florida last Friday. / Screenshot via @WPBF_Yianni on X.
In this story:

Brad Marchand spoke with the media in Sunrise, Florida on Monday morning for the first time since being traded from the Bruins to the Panthers this past weekend.

When asked about his 16-year career in Boston, the veteran got choked up as he reminisced.

"I've had an incredible run with that organization and I'm extremely proud with how things went there," Marchand said before taking a pause.

"Sorry," he apologized as he got choked up. "So yeah it was very disappointing that things didn't get done, just because I love the organization and I wanted to stay there. But at the end of the day I also know that this is a business and every player has a shelf life."

The 36-year-old went on to say that despite being shipped away from the team that drafted him in 2006, there's no ill will between him and the front office.

"The one thing I always respect," said Marchand. "I told Cam [Neely] and Sweens [Don Sweeney] this, is they have a job to do and they have to make the best decisions for the team. I completely understand where the decisions need to be made. Yeah, sometimes they work against you, but that's why I believe Sweens is one of, if not the, best general manager in the league."

Next. Marchand. Brad Marchand Thanks Bruins Fans in Emotional Farewell. dark

Over his 16 seasons with the Bruins, Marchand earned First-Team All-NHL honors twice and Second-Team All-NHL honors twice. He was also named an NHL All-Star in 2017 and '18, and won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011.

Marchand served as Boston's team captain for the last 1.5 seasons following the retirement of Patrice Bergeron.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NHL