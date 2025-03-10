Brad Marchand Chokes Up Talking About Bruins in First Comments Since Trade
Brad Marchand spoke with the media in Sunrise, Florida on Monday morning for the first time since being traded from the Bruins to the Panthers this past weekend.
When asked about his 16-year career in Boston, the veteran got choked up as he reminisced.
"I've had an incredible run with that organization and I'm extremely proud with how things went there," Marchand said before taking a pause.
"Sorry," he apologized as he got choked up. "So yeah it was very disappointing that things didn't get done, just because I love the organization and I wanted to stay there. But at the end of the day I also know that this is a business and every player has a shelf life."
The 36-year-old went on to say that despite being shipped away from the team that drafted him in 2006, there's no ill will between him and the front office.
"The one thing I always respect," said Marchand. "I told Cam [Neely] and Sweens [Don Sweeney] this, is they have a job to do and they have to make the best decisions for the team. I completely understand where the decisions need to be made. Yeah, sometimes they work against you, but that's why I believe Sweens is one of, if not the, best general manager in the league."
Over his 16 seasons with the Bruins, Marchand earned First-Team All-NHL honors twice and Second-Team All-NHL honors twice. He was also named an NHL All-Star in 2017 and '18, and won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011.
Marchand served as Boston's team captain for the last 1.5 seasons following the retirement of Patrice Bergeron.