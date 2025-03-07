Bruins Trade Franchise Icon Brad Marchand to Panthers
Amid an incredibly disappointing 2024 season, the Boston Bruins have traded franchise cornerstone Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers, according to a report from Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff.
After 16 seasons in Boston where he became one of the best forwards in hockey, Marchand has now been traded within the division to the rival Panthers, who at 39-21-3 appeared primed to contend once again in a loaded Eastern Conference. But when Matthew Tkachuk was ruled out for the season due to a groin injury suffered in the 4 Nations Face-Off, the Panthers needed to make a splash - and a splash they did make.
The Marchand deal on deadline day caps off a wild news day in Boston, as the Bruins traded Marchand and fan favorites in Charlie Coyle and Brandon Carlo. Amid a disappointing 28-28-8 season, Boston is going to look much different moving forward around David Pastrnak.