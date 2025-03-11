SI

Brad Marchand Gives Emotional Prediction About Former Teammates, Bruins Culture

The Panthers' left wing spoke ahead of a trip to his old city.

Patrick Andres

Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak talk during the Bruins' 4–1 win over the Hurricanes on April 4, 2024.
Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak talk during the Bruins' 4–1 win over the Hurricanes on April 4, 2024. / James Guillory-Imagn Images
Florida Panthers left wing Brad Marchand won't play against the Boston Bruins Tuesday evening due to an injury, but that won't stop him from reminiscing about the franchise for which he played 16 seasons.

Marchand—who was traded on Friday—spoke Tuesday about his view of the future for the Bruins. The Stanley Cup champion heaped praise on two teammates in particular—defenseman Charlie McAvoy and right wing David Pastrnak.

"They both lead in different ways... the way I look at that is like a Bergy/Z-type thing," Marchand said, referencing former teammates Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara. "They're co-leaders, and they have different ways they can lead. [I have] complete faith in those guys to carry on that culture and legacy, and continue to add to it."

The Bruins' success in recent years has been such that their 29-28-8 showing in 2025 is viewed as a steep decline; it would mark the team's first sub-.500 season since 2007.

Marchand's new team, on the other hand, is in favorable position to defend its Stanley Cup title.

Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

