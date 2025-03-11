Brad Marchand Gives Emotional Prediction About Former Teammates, Bruins Culture
Florida Panthers left wing Brad Marchand won't play against the Boston Bruins Tuesday evening due to an injury, but that won't stop him from reminiscing about the franchise for which he played 16 seasons.
Marchand—who was traded on Friday—spoke Tuesday about his view of the future for the Bruins. The Stanley Cup champion heaped praise on two teammates in particular—defenseman Charlie McAvoy and right wing David Pastrnak.
"They both lead in different ways... the way I look at that is like a Bergy/Z-type thing," Marchand said, referencing former teammates Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara. "They're co-leaders, and they have different ways they can lead. [I have] complete faith in those guys to carry on that culture and legacy, and continue to add to it."
The Bruins' success in recent years has been such that their 29-28-8 showing in 2025 is viewed as a steep decline; it would mark the team's first sub-.500 season since 2007.
Marchand's new team, on the other hand, is in favorable position to defend its Stanley Cup title.