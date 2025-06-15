Brad Marchand Makes Rare NHL History With Two-Goal Performance vs. Oilers
With a goal right after face-off less than ten minutes into Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Saturday, Brad Marchand made rare history once again. During the Florida Panthers' 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers, Marchand scored another two goals for the Panthers, putting him at a total of six goals during this Stanley Cup Final series.
This is the second time Marchand has had at least five goals in a Stanley Cup Final series, after previously doing so when he won the Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011. Over the last 59 years, Marchand is only the second player to have multiple Stanley Cup Finals with five or more goals, joining Pittsburgh Penguins legend Mario Lemieux, per SportsCenter.
It's overall been another standout performance for Marchand during the Stanley Cup Finals. Along with joining Lemieux in that rare feat, Marchand is also the leader among all active players in Stanley Cup Finals goals with 13, and the first player to score five or more goals in a Stanley Cup Final series for two teams, per Bleacher Report.
When Marchand hit his second goal of the game and his sixth overall of the series, he not only had teammate Matthew Tkachuk exclaiming, "Oh my God! Oh my God!" but also became the first player to record six goals in one Stanley Cup Final series since Esa Tikkanen did so in 1988.
Thanks in part because of another tremendous performance from Marchand, the Panthers are now one game away from repeating as Stanley Cup champions. The Panthers will have the opportunity to win their second straight title when Game 6 of the series takes place on Tuesday.