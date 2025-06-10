Brad Marchand Makes Stanley Cup Final History After Opening Scoring in Game 3
The Florida Panthers struck first in Game 3 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, getting ahead early against the Edmonton Oilers courtesy of a Brad Marchand goal less than a minute into the first period.
It was Marchand's third goal of the series, and he's scored in every single game thus far. At 37 years old, he's the oldest player to score a goal in each of the first three games of a Stanley Cup Final in NHL history, per Michael Russo of The Athletic. The previous record was held by Frank Mahovlich, who was 35 when he scored in the first three games of the 1973 Stanley Cup Final as a member of the Montreal Canadiens.
Despite being one of the oldest players on the ice in the series, Marchand has been a breath of fresh air for the Panthers since being acquired by the Boston Bruins at the trade deadline. He now has 18 points in 20 games during the playoffs, including eight goals.
Marchand scored the overtime winner for Florida in Game 2, beating Stuart Skinner on a breakaway to put an end to Friday's thriller. He was back on the board early on Monday night, making history while getting his team ahead on home ice.