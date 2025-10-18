SI

Brad Marchand Ripped Rasmus Dahlin's Helmet to Shreds in Penalty Box After Scrum

Blake Silverman

Brad Marchand destroyed Rasmus Dahlin's helmet after a scuffle / Screengrab via MSG Networks and Sportsnet
Brad Marchand is at it again.

In a matinee between the Panthers and Sabres Saturday, Florida's pest received a crosscheck in the back from Buffalo's star defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, which led to a brief scrum between the two on the ice. Marchand got a few licks in, but the referees quickly broke up the scrum and sent him to the penalty box with roughing and interference penalties.

Marchand came out of the pile with Dahlin's helmet, which he took with him to the box and hilariously ripped it apart once he sat down before slamming it back to the ice in disgust. Dahlin could only shake his head. Check out the funny moment below:

Buffalo's Tage Thompson went to the box as well with a roughing penalty against Marchand. The Sabres were able to capitalize on the power play as Josh Doan scored a tip-in goal just over 30 seconds later for his second score of the day.

Marchand clearly took exception to Dahlin's hit, which wasn't called, going after him once he got up and then bringing him to the ground to go at him shortly thereafter. The Panthers leftwinger always gets under his opponent's skin and he might have found a new way to be a nuisance with this one. Just seven games into the new season, he has three goals and three assists over Florida's 3–4 start. They won their first three games in their Stanley Cup defense, but are now in a four-game skid with a 3–0 loss to the Sabres Saturday.

The Panthers traded for Marchand from the Bruins last season as he helped Florida en route to their second title in a row. Last year brought his second Stanley Cup championship after winning his first with Boston in 2011.

