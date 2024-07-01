Ex-Panther Brandon Montour Joins Kraken One Week After Stanley Cup Win, per Report
One week after winning the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers—and one day after taking the exuberant photo at the top of this article—defenseman Brandon Montour appears to be headed elsewhere.
Montour is joining the Seattle Kraken on a seven-year contract worth approximately $50 million, according to a Monday morning report from Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
The 30-year-old Branford, Ontario native has played some the best hockey of his career since the Panthers acquired him from the Buffalo Sabres in April 2021. In 2023, he scored 16 goals and tallied 57 assists for a Florida team that won the Eastern Conference title; he received down-ballot Norris Trophy votes for his efforts.
This season, Montour was limited to 33 points in 66 games. He did, however, contribute 11 points in 24 playoff games on the Panthers' run to the Stanley Cup.
The Kraken, on the other hand, are looking to rebound from a 34-35-13 season that followed a breakout '23.