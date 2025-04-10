Brock Boeser Gets Brutally Honest on Likelihood He Remains With Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks explored the possibility of trading Brock Boeser at this year's trade deadline but ultimately opted to stand pat and keep the 28-year-old on the roster.
Boeser's contract is set to expire at the end of the 2024-25 season, and he told Sportsnet that he doesn't consider it very likely that he'll be back with the Canucks next year.
"Honestly, it's unlikely at this point," said Boeser on Tuesday before the team's 6–5 win over the Dallas Stars. "It sucks, it's unfortunate. I'm just trying to play good hockey, and then I'll worry about everything after that. We all know it's been a roller coaster of a year. There's been a lot of different things."
In 71 games this season, Boeser has recorded 49 points with 25 goals and 24 assists. He's registered a plus/minus of -24, the worst mark of his career. It was a disappointing campaign for the nine-year veteran, especially considering he set a career-high in goals and points in 2023–24 when he scored 40 goals and recorded 73 assists while logging a +23.
Boeser figures to be an intriguing free agent for teams looking to add some firepower on the wing. He isn't a great defender, however, but he's scored 23 or more goals in seven of his nine NHL seasons and has averaged 65 points per 82 games in his career.
Vancouver (36-29-13) was officially eliminated from playoff contention on Wednesday. It's the fourth time in five years that they'll be on the outside of the postseason looking in.