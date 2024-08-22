SI

Brothers Jack, Luke, Quinn Hughes to Appear Together on Cover of NHL 25

Patrick Andres

May 20, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) handles the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in game seven of the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Arena. / Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

This year's edition of the NHL video game will include a dose of brotherly love.

New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes, Devils defenseman Luke Hughes, and Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes will appear together on the cover of NHL 25, EA announced Thursday morning.

The game is due out Oct. 4, the day the regular season begins.

Jack and Luke are the first New Jersey players to appear on the cover of NHL since goalie Martin Brodeur covered NHL 14, while Quinn is the first Canuck to cover the game since left wing Markus Naslund covered NHL 05. The Americans are the first brothers ever to appear on the game.

"I think all of us are just honored because it's a hard thing to be on the cover and there's so many great players in the league," Quinn told Ryan S. Clark of ESPN. "For them to decide to attach their brand with the three of us was pretty cool."

Jack, 23, finished eighth in the Hart Trophy voting in 2023, while Luke finished third in the Calder Trophy voting in 2024 and Quinn took home '24's Norris Trophy.

