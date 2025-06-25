Bruins Call on 'Back to the Future' Star Michael J. Fox to Help Reveal New Uniforms
The Boston Bruins will take the ice next year with a fresh new take on a bold classic as they unveiled their new jerseys on Wednesday. The celebrated franchise is taking a look back with an eye to the future, an announcement they made with the help of time-traveling enthusiast Michael J. Fox.
Boston's sweaters draw heavily on the look of the 1980s and 1990s with a spoked-B and two distinct backgrounds for home and road versions.
Somewhere, Happy Gilmore rejoices knowing this fit is back.
"Next season marks the start of a new chapter in Boston Bruins history; And as we turn the page, we are excited do so with a new look and feel,” Bruins president Cam Neely said about the changes. “Combining some fan-favorite elements from the past with a refreshed style, these sweaters are going to look sharp on TD Garden ice in the Fall."
Sartorial preferences can disagree about whether these are an improvement over the sweaters donned by the Bruins during their recent run of success, which included a Stanley Cup in 2011. But it may be time for a change considering the team took a major step last year, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16.