Bruins’ Center Gets Bloody Knuckles From Repeatedly Punching Corey Perry’s Helmet
The Edmonton Oilers beat the Boston Bruins, 4-0, on Tuesday night. The Bruins were only down one when Corey Perry checked Trent Frederic against the glass in the second period, but clearly Frederic was already frustrated with how the game was going.
The Bruins center chased Perry a short distance before he got him up against the boards and started pushing him over and over again, trying to goad him into dropping his gloves. Perry repeatedly tried to skate away and the ref even tried to break it up, but Frederic wouldn't take no for an answer and after a long 15 seconds where most people would have just moved on, he finally got what he wanted.
Frederic landed a number of shots, but unfortunately for him, most if not all of them were to the back of Perry's helmet. By the time he made his way to the penalty box his right hand was covered in blood.
As the announcers pointed out, the fight had ignited the garden, but at what cost? Those 15 seconds of roughing to get Perry to fight cost Frederic an extra two-minutes in the box and Conor McDavid scored on the ensuing power play. Then Adam Henrique made it 3-0 a few minutes later. Between that and having to remember to reapply Neosporin before bed, it's worth considering who actually lost this fight.