Bruins CEO Addresses Potential of Personnel Changes This Offseason
Five years after their most recent Eastern Conference title, a hum of dissatisfaction has set in around the Boston Bruins.
Last season, the Bruins went up 3–1 on the Florida Panthers in the first round before gagging away the series. In 2024, Boston nearly repeated that feat against the Toronto Maple Leafs, eventually falling to the Panthers in the second round.
With the clock ticking on their current core, Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs signaled Wednesday that drastic changes weren't in the offing ahead of 2025.
"The three gentlemen to my left have my complete confidence," Jacobs said, referring to coach Jim Montgomery, president Cam Neely, and general manager Don Sweeney. "We have no expectation of personnel changes coming during this upcoming offseason."
Neely and Sweeney have both been in their current roles since the 2010s, while Montgomery has held his post for two years. Boston hasn't missed the playoffs since 2016 and hasn't finished under .500 since 2007.