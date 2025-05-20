Bruins Fans Livid Over Team’s Decision on GM Don Sweeney
The Boston Bruins endured their worst season since 2006-07, falling well short of expectations in 2024-25 as they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Despite their disappointing campaign, the team opted to extend the contract of general manager Don Sweeney, who was set to enter the final year of his deal in 2025-26. Rather than change things up in the front office, the Bruins made the decision to stick with Sweeney and rewarded him with a new two-year deal.
"Don has navigated a disappointing period for our club with conviction, purpose, and a clear vision toward the future of the Boston Bruins," Bruins President Cam Neely said in a statement, via Boston.com. "He made difficult decisions around the trade deadline with the confidence they will pay dividends as we craft a path back to contention."
It was a somewhat controversial trade deadline among fans in Boston, who saw the team part ways with longtime forward Brad Marchand, who was dealt to the Florida Panthers. The team also offloaded veterans such as Trent Frederic, Brandon Carlo and Charlie Coyle, among others.
Not all Bruins fans were thrilled to see Sweeney get brought back on a new deal, and they sounded off on social media after the announcement was made.
It will be up to Sweeney to win back the trust of the fan base, but given their response to his contract extension, he may well have his work cut out for him in that regard.