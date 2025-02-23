Bruins GM Hints Team Could Take Surprising Direction at NHL Trade Deadline
The Boston Bruins have not missed the playoffs since the 2015-16 season, but they've struggled in 2024-25 and could find themselves on the outside of the postseason looking in by the end of the campaign.
With just a couple of weeks until the NHL trade deadline, the Bruins, who usually look to buff the roster this time of year, may be considering heading in a different direction. At 27-24-7, coming off a humbling home loss against the Anaheim Ducks, and with a roster that doesn't look geared to make a run at a Stanley Cup, general manager Don Sweeney acknowledged the possibility that the team looks to build for the future at this year's deadline.
Sweeney told reporters Sunday that the team would explore "all opportunities," including potentially keeping an "eye toward the future," via Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe.
The team is dealing with some injuries to key players, particularly on defense, with Hampus Lindholm expected to miss the remainder of the season. Charlie McAvoy, who suffered an injury at the 4 Nations Face-Off, is without a timetable for his return.
As for captain Brad Marchand, who's in the final year of his contract, Sweeney indicated that the team "remains in conversation" over a possible extension for the 36-year-old.
Currently in sixth in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference, Boston may elect to sell at the deadline in hopes of getting them back into Stanley Cup contention quicker.