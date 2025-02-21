SI

Charlie McAvoy Gives Emotional Team USA Lineup Announcement Hours After Leaving Hospital

The Team USA defenseman was discharged on Thursday and made in to TD Garden in time for puck drop.

Mike Kadlick

Brady Tkachuk embraces Charlie McAvoy.
Brady Tkachuk embraces Charlie McAvoy. / Screenshot via ESPN

Team USA is without one of their top defenseman in Charlie McAvoy on Thursday night as they take on Team Canada in the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off championship.

The Boston Bruins defenseman suffered an upper-body injury during round-robin play of the tournament and—upon further evaluation—was hospitalized due to an infection in his right shoulder.

The Bruins announced on Wednesday that McAvoy's condition was improving and on Thursday afternoon, the 27-year-old posted on his Instagram story that he had been released from Mass. General Hospital. He celebrated by rocking out to Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird".

McAvoy almost immediately made his way to Boston's TD Garden and found himself in Team USA's dressing room just in time to announce their starting lineups. Take a look at the emotional video shared by ESPN:

What a moment.

After an electric pre-game ceremony and some back-and-forth first period play, Team USA leads Team Canada 2–1 midway through the second period in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

