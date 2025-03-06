Bruins Taking Calls on Franchise Stalwart Brad Marchand As Trade Deadline Nears
Since 2010, forward Brad Marchand has been there for Boston Bruins fans in good times and bad.
He helped the team end a 39-year Stanley Cup drought in 2011, and had a hand in two other conference championships. He's won accolades in spades and scored 976 points—fifth-most in the storied franchise's history. He's invited praise for his passion, and criticism for his aggressive play.
Now, he may be on the way out the door. According to a Thursday afternoon report from Chris Johnston of TSN, the Bruins are taking calls on their captain ahead of Friday's trade deadline.
"While the (Bruins) continue to go back and forth with Brad Marchand on a possible contract extension, word is they're still open to potentially trading their captain," Johnston wrote. "Teams calling with interest aren't being told 'no' right now."
In 61 games this season, Marchand has scored 47 points; he was chosen to represent Canada in the 4-Nations Face-Off in February.
However, Boston has stagnated—and currently sits in seventh place in the Atlantic Division with a 28-27-8 record.