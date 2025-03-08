SI

What Led to Bruins Trading Captain Brad Marchand to Panthers

Brad Marchand spent the first 16 years of his NHL career in Boston.
For the first time in his career, former captain Brad Marchand will suit up in a different uniform than the Boston Bruins' black and gold sweater.

The Bruins sent Marchand to the Florida Panthers ahead of the 2024-25 NHL trade deadline Friday in exchange for a conditional second-round pick in the 2027 draft. According to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, money was what pulled the Bruins and Marchand apart.

Kaplan reported Saturday that the "sides had different perspectives on money" when Boston offered Marchand a three-year contract extension back in February. Marchand didn't believe the Bruins were offering what he was worth.

Marchand, 36, is finishing out the final season of his eight-year contract he signed in 2016. He'll hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent this summer at the age of 37.

According to Kaplan, Marchand's preference was to play for a contender on the East Coast if he couldn't remain in Boston. Florida, the defending Stanley Cup champions, is currently atop the Atlantic Division with 81 points in 63 games.

Marchand is currently injured but is expected to be back on the ice in the next three or four weeks. In 61 games this season, the winger has tallied 21 goals and 26 assists.

