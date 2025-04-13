Calvin de Haan Voices Frustration With Treatment By Rangers: 'It's F–ed'
New York Rangers defenseman Calvin de Haan has not suited up for the team since March 5, having been a healthy scratch in each of the team's last 18 games.
On Sunday, de Haan made clear to reporters that he's dismayed over his current situation with the Rangers, telling the media that he thinks "it's f––ed" that he hasn't been in the lineup of late.
While he initially indicated he wanted to air out his thoughts with reporters on Sunday, he later backtracked and decided it would be best to speak at the conclusion of the season. He did take to social media to provide a bit of clarity, however.
"I was hoping that I would have been able to express in a scrum setting versus a quote as I was going onto the ice and having it on the internet 30 seconds later," wrote de Haan. I said what I said because I am frustrated, and any competitor who says that they would be happy in this position would be lying to you.
"After playing 3 games for the team and going 2-0-1, I thought I maybe would have got an opportunity to jump into the lineup and help win some games. Did I help win those games I played, maybe? Maybe not? But we still won and collected some crucial points to climb the standings. I understand the youth movement in the NHL, and I'm getting older in hockey years and I may not play every single night. I feel like I can still contribute and help teams win. I know I'm not going to play 20 minutes a night in the role I've been in the past few years, but again I feel like I can still keep up and help a team in certain facets of the game."
The 33-year-old was acquired by the Rangers as part of the trade that sent Ryan Lindgren to the Colorado Avalanche. Since arriving in New York, he played in just three games before being removed from Peter Laviolette's rotation.
The Rangers missed the playoffs for the first time since 2021, having massively underperformed throughout the season. It's been a season full of frustrations for the entire organization, and that includes those who have only been in New York for a couple of months.