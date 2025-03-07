Cameras Caught Panthers Player Cutting His Fingernails With Scissors in Penalty Box
Florida Panthers forward Jonah Gadjovich got plenty familiar with the penalty box during the opening period of Thursday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gadjovich got into two fights during the first period, one against Joseph LaBate and another against Mathieu Olivier.
After his fight with LaBate, Gadjovich was sent to the penalty box, where he proceeded to make a rather bizarre request. The 26-year-old could be seen gesturing as if to ask for some scissors, and when they were delivered to him, cameras caught him using them to trim his fingernails.
Not your typical penalty box behavior.
While Gadjovich sat in the box to serve his two minute roughing penalty, he proceeded to give himself a rather unorthodox manicure, using what appeared to be a standard pair of household scissors to cut his fingernails.
All the while, the penalty box attendant did a masterful job of minding her own business, barely even offering a reaction to the Ontario native's self care activity.