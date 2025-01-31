Canadiens Gave Marc-Andre Fleury the Ultimate Sign of Respect After Shutout Loss
Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury looked like a vintage version of himself Thursday night, stopping all 19 shots he faced to defeat the Montreal Canadiens 4–0 at Ball Centre.
Fleury, who grew up in Quebec, likely played his final career game in Montreal, as he plans to retire after this season. Even after getting shut out, the Canadiens and their fans didn't miss making the most of a special night for the future Hall of Fame goaltender.
After the game, the entire Canadiens team lined up to shake Fleury's hand on the ice while fans stayed in their seats and cheered on the goaltender.
What a way to go out.
The 40-year-old Fleury notched his 76th career shutout over 20 years after his first blank sheet. In fact, he became the first goalie in NHL history to tally shutouts as both a teenager and over the age of 40.
Fleury's effort bumped the Wild up to second place in the Central Division with 66 points in 52 games. Minnesota will return to action Saturday night to visit the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.