Canadiens Rookie Out 3–4 Weeks After Being Struck by Car in Salt Lake City
The Montreal Canadiens will be without rookie forward Emil Heineman for the next three to four weeks after he sustained an unorthodox injury ahead of the team's clash against the Utah Hockey Club.
Heineman was struck by a car on Monday afternoon in Salt Lake City, one day before the team was scheduled to play Utah on Tuesday. Police indicate the pedestrian accident occurred at around 2:55 p.m. local time.
Heineman suffered a wrist injury in the accident. The Canadiens reportedly told Detective Dalton Beebe that Heineman's injury were not serious and that he was being attended to by team doctors.
The 23-year-old is in his second season in Montreal. He played in four games last year and has appeared in 41 this season, registering 17 points including 10 goals. Heineman, a former second-round pick in 2020, was previously a member of the Calgary Flames organization before being acquired by the Habs as part of a 2022 trade that saw Tyler Toffoli dealt to Calgary.
The wrist injury is anticipated to sideline him until at least early February.