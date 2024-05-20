Canucks' Brock Boeser to Miss Rest of Playoffs Due to Blood Clotting Issue
Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser is expected to miss the remainder of the playoffs after the team medical staff discovered a blood clot in his left leg, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli.
Boeser, 27, has featured in all 12 of the Canucks' playoff games this season, but was reportedly examined after the Game 6 defeat against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. The examination revealed a blood clot in his leg. He played 18:40 in that game, but did not practice on Sunday.
The blood clot is not expected to be life threatening, according to reports, and Boeser has been placed on blood-thinning medication.
He'll miss the remainder of the postseason, even if Vancouver advances to the Western Conference Final, or beyond. The Canucks will take on the Oilers in Game 7 on Monday night, and they'll look to secure a series-clinching win in Boeser's absence.
The star forward leads the team with seven goals postseason goals and is tied with J.T. Miller for the lead in points, each with 12. He enjoyed a career year in 2023-24, scoring 40 goals and notching a career-high 73 points.