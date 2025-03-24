SI

Canucks Get Positive Injury News on Star Goalie Thatcher Demko

Vancouver is in the midst of a last-minute playoff push.

Patrick Andres

Thatcher Demko looks on during the Canucks' game against the Avalanche on Feb. 4.
Thatcher Demko looks on during the Canucks' game against the Avalanche on Feb. 4. / Bob Frid-Imagn Images
In this story:

In 2024, the Vancouver Canucks posted their highest point percentage since 2012—and goalie Thatcher Demko was a big reason.

Demko went 35-14-2 with a 2.45 GAA and .918 save percentage—a set of numbers that made him the Vezina Trophy runner-up. In 2025, however, he has regressed and missed extended time due to injury.

His status has changed. On Monday, the Canucks announced that they activated Demko from the injured reserve in their final, desperate bid for a playoff spot. He has not played since sustaining a lower-body injury against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 8.

Demko has played just 17 games in '25, winning six with nine losses (three in overtime). It's the fewest games he's played in an NHL season since 2019, when the San Diego native spent a substantial chunk of time in the American Hockey League.

At 32-26-12, Vancouver trails the St. Louis Blues by five points for the Western Conference's final playoff spot.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NHL