Canucks Get Positive Injury News on Star Goalie Thatcher Demko
In 2024, the Vancouver Canucks posted their highest point percentage since 2012—and goalie Thatcher Demko was a big reason.
Demko went 35-14-2 with a 2.45 GAA and .918 save percentage—a set of numbers that made him the Vezina Trophy runner-up. In 2025, however, he has regressed and missed extended time due to injury.
His status has changed. On Monday, the Canucks announced that they activated Demko from the injured reserve in their final, desperate bid for a playoff spot. He has not played since sustaining a lower-body injury against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 8.
Demko has played just 17 games in '25, winning six with nine losses (three in overtime). It's the fewest games he's played in an NHL season since 2019, when the San Diego native spent a substantial chunk of time in the American Hockey League.
At 32-26-12, Vancouver trails the St. Louis Blues by five points for the Western Conference's final playoff spot.