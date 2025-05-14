Canucks Promote Assistant Adam Foote to Head Coach
The Vancouver Canucks disappointed in 2025—but that seemingly will not stop them from promoting from within.
The Canucks are in the process of naming assistant coach Adam Foote their next head coach, according to a Wednesday morning report from TSN's Darren Dreger. Foote, 53, has served as an assistant for Vancouver since Jan. 2023.
Foote takes over for former supervisor Rick Tocchet, who is widely expected to become the next coach of the Philadelphia Flyers. The Canucks dismissed Tocchet on April 29 after a disappointing 38-30-14 season.
A native of Toronto, Foote played 19 years in the NHL—17 for the Colorado Avalanche and three for the Columbus Blue Jackets (he was traded midseason in 2008). A steadying presence on the Avalanche's most successful teams, the defenseman won Stanley Cups in 1996 and 2001 to go with an Olympic gold medal in Salt Lake City in 2002.
Foote's only previous head coaching experience is with the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League, one of Canada's top junior circuits. His sons Callan and Nolan have both played in the NHL; the former is currently a defendant in a high-profile Canadian sexual assault trial.