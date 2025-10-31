Canucks‘ Woes Only Getting Worse As Brian Boeser Leaves Game With Painful Injury
The Canucks are not having a good time this season. Vancouver is dealing with a rash of injuries and entered their game against the Blues on Thursday short-handed and sitting in the bottom third of the NHL with just 10 points on the year.
It didn't take long for things to get worse.
Less than a minute into the game, Brock Boeser was hit by a teammate's shot and had to be helped off the ice. Announcers initially said he was hit in the "midsection" and upon replay determined that it was "midsection-ish," which is code for, well, you know.
Hopefully, Boeser didn't suffer any real trauma here because the Canucks need their second-leading goal scorer. The team came into Thursday's game with the fifth lowest scoring offense in the league. Last year he was second on the team with 25 goals. The season before he led the team with 40 goals as they made the playoffs. It was the only time the Canucks had been to the playoffs in the last five years.
The injuries are already adding up for the Canucks
At least one local publication called this an "injury crisis" and its easy to see why. Here's how the Canucks' current situation was described in The Province:
This current crisis is remarkable not just because of the volume of injuries but because most of them are of the multi-week variety, mostly injuries down to bad luck more than anything. It’s an injury crisis that could well and truly derail this season, a season that was already on a knife’s edge in terms of long term utility.
Victor Mancini, Derek Forbort, Teddy Blueger, Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Filip Chytil, Nils Höglander and Guillaume Brisebois are all on injured reserve.
Quinn Hughes and Conor Garland were both injured earlier this week and did not join the team when they left on their road trip on Wednesday.
There's no question Boeser was hurt tonight. The only question is how long will he be out?