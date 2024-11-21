Capitals Offer Timeline for Alex Ovechkin to Return From Injury
Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin was off to a torrid start to the 2024-25 season, but his campaign was derailed after he sustained a leg injury against the Utah Hockey Club. Washington announced Wednesday that Ovechkin would be considered week-to-week going forward.
The Capitals provided an update on Ovechkin's injury on Thursday. After undergoing further evaluation from team doctors, it was determined that he sustained a fracture in his left fibula. The team announced he was expected to miss four to six weeks, meaning he could be shelved through the start of the new year.
It's a disappointing blow for both the Capitals and Ovechkin, who remains in pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record. The 39-year-old has 868 career goals, sitting 26 shy of Gretzky's historic tally of 894.
Ovechkin had been on a tear to start the campaign. He paced the NHL in goals with 15 through his first 18 games and had scored five goals in his previous two games before the injury. His play has helped propel Washington to a 13-4-1 record, good for second place in the Eastern Conference.
Ovechkin has been an iron man throughout his career, having only missed a total of 35 games due to injury throughout his 20-year career. The anticipated four to six weeks off the ice will likely be the longest injury-related absence of his career.