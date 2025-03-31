Capitals to Sign Top Prospect Ryan Leonard After Boston College Misses Frozen Four
The Washington Capitals are set to further fortify their roster ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Capitals, who own the Eastern Conference's best record with 103 points in 73 games, are expected to sign top prospect Ryan Leonard following Boston College's defeat in the Manchester Regional final against Denver University, according to David Pagnotta of the NHL Network.
Washington will be on the road at TD Garden for a Tuesday game against the Boston Bruins, at which point Leonard is expected to make his NHL debut just 20 minutes down the road from where he played his college hockey at the Conte Forum.
Leonard, 20, is a coveted prospect and arguably the best Capitals youngster to join the team since Alex Ovechkin first debuted in 2005. During his two seasons at Boston College, Leonard registered 109 points in 78 games, including 61 goals. Despite being just a sophomore, he led all of Division I college hockey with 30 goals in 2024-25.
Washington selected Leonard in the first round of the 2023 NHL draft with the No. 8 selection, and he's quickly emerged as one of the most tantalizing prospects in the sport. Now, he'll be tasked with providing a boost to the NHL's most formidable offense. The Capitals have the most goals in the league this year with 266, averaging 3.64 per game, and Leonard, a gifted goalscorer, could see plenty of opportunity down the stretch run of the regular season.