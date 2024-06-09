Capitals to Purchase CapFriendly Website After 2024 NHL Draft, per Report
The Washington Capitals are reportedly in agreement to purchase the popular NHL salary cap website, capfriendly.com, with future plans to turn the site dark.
According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the Capitals' purchase of the website won't be finalized until July, as both sides stressed the importance of keeping it functional during the 2024 NHL draft and the onset of the league's free agency period. The NHL draft is set for June 28-29, while free agency opens on July 1.
Per the report, various teams across the league received notice that their contracted agreement with CapFriendly was due to be terminated, an indication that the site had been purchased by one of the NHL's 32 teams.
Once the purchase is made official, it's expected that Washington will bring the site offline, preventing other teams from utilizing its extensive database. Friedman reports that could happen as early as July 5.
CapFriendly was highly-regarded among NHL fans, media and even front office members. The site boasted data on player contracts including salaries, terms, cap hits and more. The site's owner, Dominik Zrim, had previously worked for two NHL front offices; the San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks.