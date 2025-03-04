Capitals Unveil Special 50th Anniversary Cherry Blossom Jerseys
The Washington Capitals have unveiled their new cherry blossom jerseys, and this year's design is a play on the team's special 50th anniversary "Screaming Eagle" logo.
The sweet sweaters include said Eagle grabbing a cherry blossom branch in honor of Washington, D.C.'s annual festival, as well as a themed 50th anniversary patch on the shoulders.
The jerseys were designed by Taylor Kampa Olson of TKO Paintings and will be worn by players during arrivals for the March 18 game against the Detroit Red Wings. Signed jerseys and pucks will also be auctioned online, with proceeds going toward the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation. Merchandise with the cherry blossom design will be available in the team's online store, as well as the stores inside the Capital One Arena and the team's practice facility.
The Capitals first unveiled a cherry blossom jersey back in 2023, then again the following year. TKO Paintings has been behind the design in all three instances.