Capitals Unveil Special 50th Anniversary Cherry Blossom Jerseys

These are pretty sweet.

Brigid Kennedy

Washington Capitals jersey on Dec 16, 2024.
Washington Capitals jersey on Dec 16, 2024. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Washington Capitals have unveiled their new cherry blossom jerseys, and this year's design is a play on the team's special 50th anniversary "Screaming Eagle" logo.

The sweet sweaters include said Eagle grabbing a cherry blossom branch in honor of Washington, D.C.'s annual festival, as well as a themed 50th anniversary patch on the shoulders.

The jerseys were designed by Taylor Kampa Olson of TKO Paintings and will be worn by players during arrivals for the March 18 game against the Detroit Red Wings. Signed jerseys and pucks will also be auctioned online, with proceeds going toward the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation. Merchandise with the cherry blossom design will be available in the team's online store, as well as the stores inside the Capital One Arena and the team's practice facility.

The Capitals first unveiled a cherry blossom jersey back in 2023, then again the following year. TKO Paintings has been behind the design in all three instances.

Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

